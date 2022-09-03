Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $103.38

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $72.10 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

