Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) PT at C$1.59

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

TSE:XBC opened at C$0.79 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$122.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

