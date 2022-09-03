Analyzing International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Monetary Systems and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBIZ $1.10 billion 2.00 $70.89 million $1.92 22.35

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Monetary Systems and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A CBIZ 7.93% 14.56% 5.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for International Monetary Systems and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

CBIZ beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

