Analyzing Ryan Specialty (RYAN) & Its Peers

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 197.52 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $814.92 million 32.59

Ryan Specialty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 895 1127 27 2.48

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 43.32%. Given Ryan Specialty’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 3.48% 18.34% 2.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

