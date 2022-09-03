Analyzing Verano (VRNOF) & Its Competitors

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Verano to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verano and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Verano alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 -$14.68 million -16.25 Verano Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.39

Verano’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06% Verano Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Verano and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verano and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Verano Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

Verano presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 303.85%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 70.90%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Verano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.