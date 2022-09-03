AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.3 %
ANAB stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $701.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
