AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.52 million, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

