Anime Token (ANI) Price Reaches $0.0008

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $47,693.78 and $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anime Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
Anime Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
