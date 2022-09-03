ankrETH Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and approximately $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ankrETH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.