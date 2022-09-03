AnRKey X ($ANRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $601.00

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $469,139.60 and $601.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00808005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00834027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015633 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,811,527 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

