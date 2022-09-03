Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $48.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

