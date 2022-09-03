ApeCoin Price Hits $4.72 (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $138.65 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00023827 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00792145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835286 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015663 BTC.
ApeCoin Coin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
