API3 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.86 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, API3 has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00008519 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $95.62 million and $6.86 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

