Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $1.61 on Major Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00008127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $529,199.77 and $220,356.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00095193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00260684 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

