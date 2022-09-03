AppCoins Achieves Market Cap of $859,157.23 (APPC)

AppCoins (APPC) traded up 126.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. AppCoins has a market cap of $859,157.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 152.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 239,805,531 coins and its circulating supply is 239,805,530 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

