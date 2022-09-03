Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.47.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Insider Transactions at Aptiv
In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv
Aptiv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptiv (APTV)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.