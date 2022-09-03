Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 7.4% in August

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,737 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 847,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 658,480 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.24. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 61.57% and a negative net margin of 211.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

