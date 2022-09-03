ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB opened at $78.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ArcBest by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ArcBest by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

