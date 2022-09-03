ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $116.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,083,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $78.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

