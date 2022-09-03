Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 912,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

ARNC opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

