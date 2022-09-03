ARCS (ARX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $138,530.00

ARCS (ARX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, ARCS has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. ARCS has a total market cap of $619,261.77 and approximately $138,530.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARCS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004453 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00132169 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034451 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022286 BTC.
About ARCS
ARCS is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ARCS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
