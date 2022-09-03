Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) PT Set at C$7.50 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$7.50 price objective on Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$7.25 target price on Arizona Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CVE AMC opened at C$4.56 on Wednesday. Arizona Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$6.98. The company has a market cap of C$507.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.30.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.