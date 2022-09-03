Ark (ARK) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002071 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $57.18 million and $1.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,445,927 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

