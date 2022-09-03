Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €6.20 ($6.33) target price by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 113.87% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €2.90 ($2.96) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a one year high of €6.57 ($6.70). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

