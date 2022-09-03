Arqma (ARQ) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Arqma has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $82,793.49 and $101.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.04 or 0.07825179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00026815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00163100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00305514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00776366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00593470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001173 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,457,369 coins and its circulating supply is 14,412,826 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.