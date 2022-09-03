Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 223,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

