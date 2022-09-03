AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Up 16.3% This Week

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.83 or 0.00024440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00156987 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131992 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034373 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
AS Roma Fan Token (CRYPTO:ASR) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.