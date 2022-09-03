Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $200.20

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200.20 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 200.20 ($2.42), with a volume of 18720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.45).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 360 ($4.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.50 ($4.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 298.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £897.15 million and a PE ratio of 3.81.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

