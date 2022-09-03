Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Position Reduced by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 110,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $522,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $337.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

