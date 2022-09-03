Assemble Protocol (ASM) 1-Day Volume Hits $212,905.00

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $26.83 million and approximately $212,905.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

