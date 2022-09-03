Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $39.59

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $37.70. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 over the last 90 days. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. State Street Corp grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.