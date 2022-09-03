Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 75 at Berenberg Bank

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.95) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 64 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.60 ($0.96).

Assura Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.33%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 660 shares of company stock valued at $45,036.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

