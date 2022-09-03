Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00010421 BTC on exchanges. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market cap of $1.24 million and $254,645.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00713773 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015466 BTC.
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Profile
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Trading
