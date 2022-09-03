Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Astec Industries worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

ASTE stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $860.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,905.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

