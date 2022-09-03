AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £120 ($145.00) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.18 ($128.30) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a one year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a market cap of £164.52 billion and a PE ratio of -180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of £102.92.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -377.55%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

