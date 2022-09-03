Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001685 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $410.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032318 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004876 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00083722 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00040943 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a N/A coin that uses the ERC20 + BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.Telegram | Facebook | YouTube”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

