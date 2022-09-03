Attila Reaches One Day Volume of $2,912.00 (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $2,912.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Attila has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00085062 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.