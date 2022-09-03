Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Reaches $117,893.18

Auctus (AUC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $117,893.18 and $68.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

