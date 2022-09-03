Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Audius has a market cap of $234.94 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

