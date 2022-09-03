Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.