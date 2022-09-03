Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 498,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Aurora Mobile Stock Down 1.6 %

Aurora Mobile stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 41.78% and a negative net margin of 35.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.