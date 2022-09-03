Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 498,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Aurora Mobile stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.48.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 41.78% and a negative net margin of 35.58%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
