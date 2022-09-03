AurusDeFi (AWX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.03 Million

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. AurusDeFi has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AurusDeFi has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AurusDeFi alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032624 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084902 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00041297 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AurusDeFi Profile

AurusDeFi is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AurusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.