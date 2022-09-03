Automata Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.79 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $26.44 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00449672 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834908 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015463 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
