Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $5.55 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $18.86 or 0.00095165 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.55 billion and $208.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021054 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00261046 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022988 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002660 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.
About Avalanche
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,479,974 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
