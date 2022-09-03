Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $5.55 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $18.86 or 0.00095165 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.55 billion and $208.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00261046 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022988 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,479,974 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.