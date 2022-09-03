Avalaunch (XAVA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $255,502.00

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Avalaunch has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $255,502.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalaunch has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.
Avalaunch Profile
Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.
Buying and Selling Avalaunch
