Axe Market Capitalization Hits $47,979.08 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $47,979.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00236373 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000456 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.