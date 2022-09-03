AXPR (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0038

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. AXPR has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022219 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

