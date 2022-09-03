Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AZTA opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. Azenta has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

