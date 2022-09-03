B. Riley Boosts Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target to $8.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

