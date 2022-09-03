BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Hits $4.33 Million

BaaSid (BAAS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $198,535.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

